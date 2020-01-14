Over €750,000 worth of drugs seized by Gardaí in raid in Ballyfermot

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs worth €758,000 during a search operation in Ballyfermot, Dublin.

During the search, which was carried out yesterday afternoon, Gardaí found cannabis resin, cocaine, MDMA and heroin.

Gardaí searched several houses in the Ballyfermot area.

A Gardaí spokesperson said that “other drug related paraphernalia and documentation” was also seized.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested during the searches. He is currently being detained at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

The search operation yesterday was part of an ongoing investigation into drug dealing in the Ballyfermot area.