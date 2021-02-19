#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two men charged over fatal shooting of man (50s) in Dublin last July

Thomas McCarthy was shot dead in Ballyfermot on 27 July last year.

By Sean Murray Friday 19 Feb 2021, 11:20 AM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
TWO MEN WERE due to appear in court this morning charged over a fatal shooting in Dublin last July.

Thomas McCarthy, who was in his mid-50s, was shot dead in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot on 27 July last year. 

Gardaí investigating the killing this morning charged a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old man. 

Both men were due before a sitting of Cloverhill District Court at 10.30am this morning. 

