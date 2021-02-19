Two men charged over fatal shooting of man (50s) in Dublin last July

TWO MEN WERE due to appear in court this morning charged over a fatal shooting in Dublin last July.
Thomas McCarthy, who was in his mid-50s, was shot dead in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot on 27 July last year.
Gardaí investigating the killing this morning charged a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old man.
Both men were due before a sitting of Cloverhill District Court at 10.30am this morning.
