Two men charged following assault on gardaí in Ballyfermot

TWO MEN HAVE been charged following an assault on two Gardaí in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin.

The men, aged in their 50s and 30, are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

The assault has been heavily condemned by the Taoiseach, Justice Minister and Garda management and representatives.

The gardaí – one male and one female – were, according to the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), “kicked and beaten on the ground”. The incident was filmed and later shared on social media.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said that both Gardaí are receiving support from colleagues and local garda management, alongside wider organisational supports.

Both gardaí were taken by ambulance to St James’ Hospital, where one member has since been discharged and the second remains in hospital pending further assessment “in relation to injuries sustained in the course of the incident”, a statement from the Garda Press Office said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned the attack as “utterly reprehensible” in comments this afternoon.

“I would condemn utterly what happened last evening. That attack on two gardai is reprehensible,” Martin said.

“There can be no toleration for those kinds of assaults on gardai who are out there putting their lives and limb on the line to protect us all in society.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the attack was “disgusting and thuggish” and vowed that the “appalling incident will not be treated lightly”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also condemned what she referred to as a “shocking and disgraceful attack on two Gardaí”.

“It is unacceptable that those who go to work every day to keep our communities safe should be met with such brutality in the course of their duties.”

Investigations are ongoing.