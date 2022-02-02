Gardaí investigating serious assault in Ballyfermot arrest young male

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A young male today while investigating a serious assault in Ballyfermot.

He has been detained and investigations are still ongoing.

“A male juvenile was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, 2nd February, 2022, as part of the investigation into a serious assault that took place in the vicinity of the Civic Offices, Ballyfermot Road, on Thursday, 30 December 2021,” gardaí said in a statement.

“He is currently being detained at a Garda Station in West Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Around 9.35pm on 30 December, a girl and boy aged in their late teens suffered serious injuries when they were approached and assaulted by a group of youths.

An ambulance brought them to St James Hospital where they were treated for their injuries, released, and treated further as outpatients.

On 6 January, gardaí arrest two male adult teenagers in relation to the assault.

They were detained at Garda stations in west Dublin under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and charged later that day.