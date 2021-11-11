Third man charged in connection with fatal shooting of man in Ballyfermot last year

The Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street, Dublin.

A THIRD MAN has been charged in connection with the murder of 55-year-old Thomas McCarthy in Dublin last year.

He was shot at the front door of his mother’s home in Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot, on 27 July last year.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later despite efforts to resuscitate him.

The gunman fled and three cars were subsequently found burnt out.

The man who has been charged, aged in his 30s, is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

Two other men were previously remanded in custody after appearing in court, charged with Thomas McCarthy’s murder.

Mr McCarthy had returned to his family home in Croftwood Park a week before the shooting.

He had been living in Southend on Sea in England, where he had raised a family.