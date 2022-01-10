'Shock and horror' at Ballyfermot shooting, as victim named as Michael Tormey

Gardaí and the forensic team at the shooting scene in Ballyfermot.

Gardaí and the forensic team at the shooting scene in Ballyfermot.

A MAN SHOT dead in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin last night has been named as Michael Tormey, aged in his late 40s. A local councillor has paid tribute to him as a “hard-working man” and a “loyal friend”, saying that the local community is shocked at the incident.

The father-of-two was shot dead early yesterday morning at a house in the Thomond Road area of Ballyfermot.

A friend of Michael Tormey’s and People-Before-Profit councillor Hazel de Nortúin told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that it was a “very tragic incident” to wake up to and gave her condolences to his wife, children and family.

“The whole area is deeply shocked and saddened,” she said.

“Nobody could put together yesterday as to how this could happen… this shouldn’t affect anybody’s family, but in particular with Michael – it was just such a shock.

“And it’s just really hard to piece all the pieces together and see why would this happen in our community.”

It's been a tough week in Ballyfermot. Today our area woke to more shocking news. I hope what I'm hearing isn't true nonetheless someone was lost from our community. Thinking of those affected. — Cllr Hazel De Nortúin (@HazelPBP) January 9, 2022

When asked to comment on reports of what may have happened, de Nortúin said:

“It’s unclear at the moment what exactly had happened and, as you said, what I’ve heard is that there was some sort of incident [with] regard to a party.

It’s difficult to comment on what exactly has happened. It’s more of the shock and horror as to why it would escalate the way did, and why somebody would have access to a gun at that time in the morning, and why they would feel the need to use it is where everybody’s thoughts are at the moment.

De Nortúin, who said Michael Tormey had attended her wedding in August, paid tribute to the man.

“He was a very decent, hard working man. He was a loyal friend.

“And he his sole purpose and focus in life was working with his children and family, and to make sure that they had everything that they need.

“He would have been a private man, and focused on his fitness and his training, and enjoyed kind of partaking in the karaoke scene – that would be famous around these parts of Ballyfermot – with his friends.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward – in particular, anyone who was in the Thomond Road, Landen Road, Kylemore Road or the general Decies area between 3.30am and 5.30am this morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.