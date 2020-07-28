Gardaí appeal for information on third car believed to be involved in Ballyfermot shooting

Garda Forensics at the scene in Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot yesterday

Garda Forensics at the scene in Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot yesterday

GARDAÍ IN BALLYFERMOT are seeking information in relation to a third vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a man yesterday afternoon.

Thomas McCarthy, who was in his mid-50s, was shot dead on the front porch of his mother’s home in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot in Dublin at around 11am.

He was shot six times at close range by a lone gunman who had knocked on the door. McCarthy attempted to run through the house following the initial gunshots but he was shot dead at point-blank range once the gunman caught up to the injured man.

Yesterday, gardaí released detailed of two vehicles of interest to them – a blue Ford Fiesta that was found burnt out on Le Fanu Drive and a silver Skoda Octavia which travelled from Killeen Road to Monksfield Walk/Lawns area of Clondalkin.

The lone gunman is believed to have left the Ford car on Le Fanu Drive before switching to the Skoda. He is understood to have fled on foot after arriving at the Monskfields Walk area. Gardaí also said he may have driven through Park West or along the new Nangor Road on his way to Clondalkin.

The Silver Skoda Octavia was discovered abandoned in Monksfield Walk and was burnt out.

Gardaí have now said they are seeking information in relation to a third vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

A black Toyota Avensis with registration number 10-D-123251 was sighted in the vicinity of Woodford Walk between 10.57am and 11.06am yesterday morning.

Gardaí are interested in the movements of this vehicle before and after this sighting.

The car was later discovered burnt out on Peamount Road, Newcastle, Co Dublin at 9.30pm last night.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen this vehicle between the hours of 10am and 9.30pm yesterday, or who may have any information in relation to this vehicle, to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee and Sean Murray