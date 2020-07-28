This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí appeal for information on third car believed to be involved in Ballyfermot shooting

The incident happened just after 11am in the Croftwood Park area yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 1:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,478 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5161962
Garda Forensics at the scene in Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot yesterday
Image: Sasko Lazarov via PA Images
Garda Forensics at the scene in Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot yesterday
Garda Forensics at the scene in Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot yesterday
Image: Sasko Lazarov via PA Images

GARDAÍ IN BALLYFERMOT are seeking information in relation to a third vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a man yesterday afternoon. 

Thomas McCarthy, who was in his mid-50s, was shot dead on the front porch of his mother’s home in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot in Dublin at around 11am.

He was shot six times at close range by a lone gunman who had knocked on the door. McCarthy attempted to run through the house following the initial gunshots but he was shot dead at point-blank range once the gunman caught up to the injured man.

Yesterday, gardaí released detailed of two vehicles of interest to them – a blue Ford Fiesta that was found burnt out on Le Fanu Drive and a silver Skoda Octavia which travelled from Killeen Road to Monksfield Walk/Lawns area of Clondalkin. 

The lone gunman is believed to have left the Ford car on Le Fanu Drive before switching to the Skoda. He is understood to have fled on foot after arriving at the Monskfields Walk area. Gardaí also said he may have driven through Park West or along the new Nangor Road on his way to Clondalkin. 

The Silver Skoda Octavia was discovered abandoned in Monksfield Walk and was burnt out. 

Related Read

28.07.20 Thomas McCarthy murder: Gardaí investigate if gunman shot the wrong target during 'meticulous murder'

Gardaí have now said they are seeking information in relation to a third vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. 

A black Toyota Avensis with registration number 10-D-123251 was sighted in the vicinity of Woodford Walk between 10.57am and 11.06am yesterday morning.

Gardaí are interested in the movements of this vehicle before and after this sighting.

The car was later discovered burnt out on Peamount Road, Newcastle, Co Dublin at 9.30pm last night.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen this vehicle between the hours of 10am and 9.30pm yesterday, or who may have any information in relation to this vehicle, to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee and Sean Murray

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie