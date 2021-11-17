Man hospitalised with serious injuries following Dublin shooting

A MAN HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries following a shooting in the Dublin suburb of Ballyfermot this evening.

The shooting took place at approximately 7:30pm at Ballyfermot Crescent, Ballyfermot, Dublin 20.

The man sustained a number of gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyfermot Crescent area between 7pm and 7:30pm who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyfermot on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.