Two men arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man in Ballyfermot

Pictured are garda forensics teams (technical bureau) removing the body from the scene in Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot, 27 July.

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Ballyfermot on 27 July.

The two men, aged in their early 30s and mid-20s, were arrested this morning and are currently detained at Lucan and Clondalkin Garda Stations.

Thomas McCarthy, who was in his mid-50s, was shot dead on the front porch of his mother’s home in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot in Dublin.

He was shot six times at close range by a lone gunman who had knocked on the door.

McCarthy attempted to run through the house following the initial gunshots but he was shot dead at point-blank range once the gunman caught up to the injured man.

Gardaí said they are continuing to appeal to any person with information on this fatal shooting to make contact with Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.