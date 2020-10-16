#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Two men arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man in Ballyfermot

Thomas McCarthy was shot dead on the front porch of his mother’s home in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot on 27 July.

By Adam Daly Friday 16 Oct 2020, 12:13 PM
8 minutes ago 1,230 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5235131
Pictured are garda forensics teams (technical bureau) removing the body from the scene in Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot, 27 July.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews
Pictured are garda forensics teams (technical bureau) removing the body from the scene in Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot, 27 July.
Pictured are garda forensics teams (technical bureau) removing the body from the scene in Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot, 27 July.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Ballyfermot on 27 July. 

The two men, aged in their early 30s and mid-20s, were arrested this morning and are currently detained at Lucan and Clondalkin Garda Stations.

Thomas McCarthy, who was in his mid-50s, was shot dead on the front porch of his mother’s home in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot in Dublin.

He was shot six times at close range by a lone gunman who had knocked on the door.

McCarthy attempted to run through the house following the initial gunshots but he was shot dead at point-blank range once the gunman caught up to the injured man.

Gardaí said they are continuing to appeal to any person with information on this fatal shooting to make contact with Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie