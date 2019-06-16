This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 16 June, 2019
Garda Armed Support Unit at the scene of public order incident in Ballyfermot

It is believed that at least two people have sustained knife injuries in the incident.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 2:46 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire

TWO PEOPLE HAVE sustained injuries and the Garda Armed Support Unit are at the scene of a public order incident in Ballyfermot. 

It is believed that two individuals have sustained knife injuries in the pre-planned incident involving two rival groups of people.

Dozens of people are believed to have been involved. 

Gardaí confirmed that shortly after 1pm units were called to the scene of a public order incident at Clifden Drive, Cherry Orchard following reports of a disturbance involving a number of youths.

Two men (mid-20s) have been removed from the scene for medical attention. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A number of local garda units as well as members of the Armed Support Unit are at the scene. 

Gardaí said that enquiries are ongoing.  

- With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

