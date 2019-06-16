Garda Armed Support Unit at the scene of public order incident in Ballyfermot

TWO PEOPLE HAVE sustained injuries and the Garda Armed Support Unit are at the scene of a public order incident in Ballyfermot.

It is believed that two individuals have sustained knife injuries in the pre-planned incident involving two rival groups of people.

Dozens of people are believed to have been involved.

Gardaí confirmed that shortly after 1pm units were called to the scene of a public order incident at Clifden Drive, Cherry Orchard following reports of a disturbance involving a number of youths.

Two men (mid-20s) have been removed from the scene for medical attention. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A number of local garda units as well as members of the Armed Support Unit are at the scene.

Gardaí said that enquiries are ongoing.

- With reporting from Garreth MacNamee