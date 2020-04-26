This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men arrested in Ballymena following car chase

Two police officers sustained minor injuries in the chase.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 7:22 PM
1 hour ago 6,463 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5084374
The Springmount Road in Ballymena.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Ballymena following a police chase. 

At around 11.30am this morning it was reported that a car – a grey Audi A4 – had failed to stop for police in the Springmount Road area of the town. 

The car was chased by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers. The police car was rammed several times and two officers received minor injuries. 

The car was later found set alight in the Carrowcrin Road area before 11.45am. The fire brigade was call to extinguish the fire. 

Two men, one aged 26 and the other aged 24, were later arrested on suspicion of driving offences. 

 ”We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured footage should contact police on 101, quoting reference 730 26/04/20,” Sergeant Hughes said. 

