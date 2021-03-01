#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 1 March 2021
Woman (20s) arrested after multiple Garda cars pursue vehicle from Ballymun to Bray and back

At least 18 Garda cars and the force’s helicopter were involved in this evening’s chase.

By Tadgh McNally & Garreth MacNamee Monday 1 Mar 2021, 10:20 PM
26 minutes ago 14,650 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5369369
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo

A WOMAN IN her 20s has been arrested this evening after a car chase that brought gardaí from Ballymun in north Dublin along the M50 to Bray in Co Wicklow and then back to Ballymun.

Around 10 squad cars and eight Armed Support Unit vehicles were involved in the pursuit at various points this evening. 

The Garda helicopter was also dispatched to provide support as the chase continued – with the aircraft providing information to vehicles below on latest movements.

It’s understood that the woman live-streamed some of the chase on social media, including sections on the M50.

The pursuit began shortly before 6pm this evening on Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun. A statement from the Garda Press Office said officers took action after the woman failed to stop her car for gardaí.

The press statement confirmed she was arrested for dangerous driving at Hampton Wood Drive in Ballymun shortly before 7pm.

In the intervening hour the chase brought gardaí along the M50 to a location in Bray before the vehicle turned back to Dublin, again via the motorway. 

“The woman is currently detained at Ballymun Garda station,” a Garda spokesperson said. 
 
“No injuries have been reported.”

Tadgh McNally & Garreth MacNamee

