Woman knocked to the ground before phone was stolen in late-night Dublin mugging

The woman was walking along the Ballymun road when she was knocked over.

A MAN AND woman have been arrested in connection with a robbery in the Dublin 11 area overnight.

The incident occurred at around 12.55am this morning on the Ballymun Road.

A woman was walking when she was approached from behind and thrown to the ground.

The woman said a man then took her mobile phone before fleeing the scene on foot.

Responding gardaí carried out a search of the area and located and arrested a man and a woman a short time later, also recovering the stolen mobile phone.

The man and woman, aged in their 40s and 30s, are currently being detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.