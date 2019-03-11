Defence Forces en route to Ballymun after shots fired during garda operation targeting gangs

A MAN HAS been arrested after shots were fired during an incident in Ballymun this afternoon.

Garda confirmed that a man has been arrested after what a spokesman described as a “firearms incident” on the Cranogue Road in the north Dublin suburb. A well-known criminal from the area is believed to have been detained by officers.

It is understood gardaí were conducting an operation targeting the activities of local gangs in the area.

The Defence Forces are en route to the area due to the presence of a suspected explosive device.

More to follow…