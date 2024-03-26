'Mass casualty event' as Baltimore bridge hit by ship collapses into river

RESCUE EFFORTS ARE underway after a bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River after a large cargo ship collided with it.

According to the New York Times, the coast guard received a report of an impact at 1.27am Eastern time (5.27am Irish time) at the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The Maryland Transportation Authority told drivers to avoid the bridge, part of the I-695 interstate highway, which it called an “active scene”.

Footage shared on social media appears to show a portion of the 3km bridge collapsing into the river.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told CNN that up to 20 people may be in the river, along with multiple vehicles, adding officials were dealing with a “mass casualty multi-agency incident.”

Advertisement

Speaking to the Associated Press, he said: “Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people.”

I'm aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge. I have been in contact with @BaltimoreFire Chief Wallace, @GovWesMoore @JohnnyOJr, and @AACoExec. Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) March 26, 2024

Cartwright said it appears there are “some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge”, creating unsafe and unstable conditions, and that emergency responders are operating cautiously as a result.

“This is a dire emergency,” he said.

Ship monitoring website MarineTraffic showed a Singapore-flagged container ship called the Dali stopped under the bridge early today.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr both said they were aware of the incident and that rescue efforts were underway.

“Please pray for those impacted,” Olszewski posted on X.

Additional reporting by Press Association and © AFP 2024