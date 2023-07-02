Advertisement

Sunday 2 July 2023
Baltimore Police The scene of the incident.
# Shooting
2 people killed and 28 injured in mass shooting in US city of Baltimore
Local news agency Fox 45 reported that multiple people had been killed in the incident.
TWO PEOPLE HAVE died and 28 were injured in mass shooting in the US city of Baltimore, officials said.

The incident took place at a block party. Earlier, police said they were at the scene of a mass shooting.

The Baltimore Police Department tweeted that they were at the scene of the incident at Gretna Court in the south of the city.

Local news agency Fox 45 reported that multiple people had been killed in the incident and dozens wounded.

More information as we get it…

