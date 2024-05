IRELAND’S EUROVISION ACT Bambie Thug has cancelled a performance in Malmo today after spending time in hospital last night.

The performer shared on social media that they had to attend hospital last night and receive IV fluids after eating “some bad shellfish”.

They confirmed that a planned meet and greet and performance for today have been cancelled.

“I need to take the day to try and recover so I can smash my performances next week.”

Bambie Thug is due to perform their song “Doomsday Blue” in the first of the two Eurovision semi-finals on Tuesday evening.

The second semi-final is set for Thursday, followed by the final on Saturday night.

Bambie Thug / Instagram Bambie Thug / Instagram / Instagram

A protest was held outside RTÉ Studios this week calling for Ireland to boycott this year’s Eurovision due to Israel’s participation in the competition whilst it is bombarding Gaza.

The Irish Boycott Eurovision 2024 Coalition Ireland should not take part and called for Israel, “a genocidal apartheid state”, to be removed from the competition.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said in response that Eurovision is a “non-political contest designed to unite audiences and bring people together through a shared love of music and entertainment”.