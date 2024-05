🇮🇪 When asked about Ogham writing on Bambie Thug's body, which initially spelled "Ceasefire" and "Free Palestine", they said they had to change it to "Crown the Witch" only per EBU notice.



IRISH EUROVISION SINGER Bambie Thug says they were ordered by song contest organisers the European Broadcasting Union to change their stage make-up in advance of tonight’s show, in keeping with the competition’s rules against political statements.

The content of the messages spelled out in the make-up – written in the ancient Ogham language – has been a talking point online in recent days after the Cork-born singer performed in rehearsals with the writing on their face and legs.

Asked by a reporter at the post-show press conference why they felt it was important to display the messages, spelling out ‘Ceasefire’ and ‘Freedom for Palestine’, the singer responded:

“It was very important to me because I am pro-justice and pro-peace. Unfortunately I had to change those messages today to ‘crown the witch’ only – an order from the EBU.”

Bambie Thug was among the ten acts qualifying from the first semi-final – the first time an Irish act has made it through since 2018.

The singer has come under pressure to pull out of the competition from pro-Gaza campaigners, due to Israel’s presence in Eurovision, but has consistently insisted they would stay in and act as a pro-Palestine voice among competitors.

Elsewhere, the EBU earlier said they “regret” the opening act making a political statement from the stage.

Former Swedish contestant Eric Saade, who was not competing, had the keffiyeh symbol, commonly used by people who want to show they are pro-Palestinian, on his arm as he performed his 2011 entry Popular.

A spokeswoman for the EBU said:

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a live TV show. All performers are made aware of the rules of the contest, and we regret that Eric Saade chose to compromise the non-political nature of the event.”

