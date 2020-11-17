Government to give gardaí the power to fine people who gather outside to drink alcohol

The plan to ban takeaway pints has been scrapped,as government u-turn in favour of fines instead.

GOVERNMENT WILL TODAY move to introduce a regulation that will give gardaí the power to fine people who gather outside to drink alcohol.

The new fines will be separate to existing laws which already state it is an offence to consume alcohol bought in a closed container (like a bottle or can) within 100 metres of an off-licence or pub where it was sold.

The existing law does not forbid a pub from delivering drinks to people’s homes, or allowing customers to bring drinks home.

However, it does allow for a person who consumes any alcohol within 100 metres of where they bought it liable to be fined up €300. A licence holder is subject to a fine not exceeding €1,500 if they consent to someone drinking within 100 metres of the premises.

The new regulation, which Cabinet are set to agree today, will be specific to Covid-19 restrictions, and will see fixed penalty fines which are far less than the existing €300 fine.

The amount of the fine will be decided by Cabinet today.

The measure is a u-turn by government on the idea of an all out ban on takeaway pints and other alcoholic drinks which was mooted yesterday as a new crackdown on people gathering outdoors to drink.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach confirmed the government would review the selling of takeaway pints from pubs due to a number of instances of people congregating in defiance of public health guidelines.

Micheál Martin spoke with the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly about the matter yesterday, as well as seeking advice from An Garda Síochána.

It is understood that the issue of enforcement of the current regulations was raised during those discussions, as were options on how to deal with offending pubs under the current rules.

The Taoiseach’s comments yesterday came as videos of people gathering on Dublin’s South William Street and Cork’s Patrick Street and Coal Quay were shared online and generated news coverage.

Under Level 5 restrictions, pubs cannot open for customers but are allowed to operate on a takeaway basis.

It emerged yesterday that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was in favour of the ban on takeaway pints, and was preparing a memo to bring to Cabinet.

Any such move would require Cabinet approval and the signing of new health regulations which would prohibit the sale of takeaway alcohol from pubs and restaurants.

Drinking outdoors is not prohibited in general but many city and county councils have bye-laws that forbid drinking in some or all public places.

Despite reports that moves were being made by Donnolly to introduce at outright ban on takeaway drinks, it emerged that a number of members of Cabinet had no knowledge of the plan.

Lengthy discussions went on late last night to draft new regulations for fines rather than a ban after some government sources stated they had concerns that such a measure would not be workable.

Others stated that while it was clear that a number of publicans are not following the “spirit” of the current rules, a ban was not the answer.

A number of senior government sources said that only a small number of publicans are flouting the rules, and that it would be unfair to end the sale of all takeaway drinks due to the actions of a few.

They said no decision had been made on takeaway pints and there would robust discussion around the signing off on any such move.

Another said it is illegal to drink on the street in most areas, insisting that enforcement is the solution, not an outright ban, adding that they would not be in favour of preventing local pubs from providing takeaway.

However, one health source said it is “very hard” to police the current rules around preventing people drinking alcohol purchased within 100 metres.

One source said there were similar discussions a number of weeks ago about the shutting off licenses and that that had come to nothing.

While a number of government sources raised concerns about the mooted ban, backbench TDs were also raising red flags yesterday evening.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen tweeted yesterday evening:

Encourage compliance and enforce existing restrictions/regulations if necessary but don’t punish others who need lifelines like takeaway options to stay afloat. — Barry Cowen (@CowenBarry) November 16, 2020

Brian Foley of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) insisted some people who are drinking outdoors are getting alcohol from off licences, rather than pubs.

He said any pubs that break guidelines should be “dealt with”, but added that “the vast majority of publicans are following the guidelines”.