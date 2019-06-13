Batch of butter being recalled due to presence of listeria monocytogenes

Source: FSAI

A BATCH OF Bandon Co-Op butter has been recalled due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The product in question has a batch code of L134 and a best-before date of 14.09.2019.

The implicated batch was distributed in retail shops in Co Cork only.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

Retailers are requested to remove the affected batch from sale and clearly display a point-of-sale recall notice informing customers not to eat the affected batch.

Consumers are advised not to eat the affected batch of Bandon Co-op butter.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced the recall on its website this morning.