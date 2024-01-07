Bangladeshis vote in election boycotted by opposition party amid arson attacks and arrests

VOTERS IN BANGLADESH have begun casting ballots as polls opened in an election fraught with violence and marred by a boycott from the main opposition party.

The conditions appear to pave the way for prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League to seize a fourth consecutive term, her fifth overall.

Authorities said at least 18 arson attacks had been reported across the country since late Friday, with 10 of them targeting polling places.

Four people died on Friday in an arson attack on a passenger train heading toward the capital, Dhaka. A major newspaper’s website has also been blocked, AFP reports.

Additionally, around 4,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have been left without shelter after a suspected arson attack ripped through their camp burning nearly 800 homes, an official said today. No injuries were reported.

Bangladesh is home to around a million Rohingya, many of whom fled a 2017 military crackdown on the mainly Muslim minority in neighbouring Myanmar that is now subject to a UN genocide probe.

The incidents have heightened tensions ahead of the parliamentary elections that the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its allied groups said they would shun.

Campaigning in the South Asian nation of 169 million has been marred with violence as at least 15 people have been killed in recent months.

Hostilities reached a boiling point in late October, after a massive rally in Dhaka by the BNP saw clashes with police.

As the election neared, authorities blamed much of the violence on the BNP, who they accuse of seeking to sabotage the election.

Yesterday, detectives arrested seven men belonging to the BNP and its youth wing for their alleged involvement in the passenger train attack.

The opposition party denied any role in the incident, and say they are being blamed by authorities who want to discredit their “peaceful and nonviolent movement”.

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina shows her ballot paper as she casts her vote AP AP

On Sunday morning, Hasina and her daughter voted amid tight security at Dhaka City College, as other citizens lined up outside to cast their ballot.

The 76-year-old Hasina, the country’s longest-serving leader and one of its most consequential, is widely expected to be re-elected for a fifth overall term.

But a victory would make for an even more contentious political landscape.

Bitter rivalry

The vote, like previous elections, has been defined by the bitter rivalry between Hasina’s Awami League and BNP, led by former premier Khaleda Zia, who is ailing and under house arrest on corruption charges.

The two women ran the country alternatively for many years, cementing a feud that has since polarised the country’s politics and fuelled violence around elections.

It has also stoked questions over whether the polls are credible, if there are no major challengers to take on the incumbent.

Critics and rights groups say the vote follows a troubling pattern, where the past two elections held under Hasina were marred by allegations of vote-rigging, which authorities have denied, and another boycott by opposition parties.

The government has rejected a monthslong demand by the BNP to have a neutral caretaker government administer today’s vote.

Instead, the government has defended the election, saying 27 parties and 404 independent candidates are participating.

But with scores of those independent candidates from the Awami League itself, and mostly smaller opposition parties in the race, analysts say the result is near inevitable.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Centre, said none of those contesting would be able to mount much of a challenge to Hasina’s party, saying “the outcome is all but guaranteed, and that is that the Awami League will return again”.

“This suggests that Bangladesh’s democracy will be in an extremely precarious state once the election is done,” he added.

Low turnout

Initial signs suggested that turnout was low, despite widespread reports of carrot-and-stick inducements aimed at bolstering the poll’s legitimacy.

At midday, according to Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, turnout stood at 18.5%.

Many said they had not voted because the outcome was assured.

“When one party is participating and another is not, why would I go to vote?” said Mohammad Saidur, 31, who pulls a rickshaw.

“We all know who’s going to win,” said Farhana Manik, 27, a student.

Charity worker Shahriar Ahmed, 32, called the election a “farce” and did not vote.

“I would rather stay home and watch movies,” Ahmed said.

BNP head Tarique Rahman, speaking from Britain where he lives in exile, said he worried about ballot stuffing.

“I fear that the election commission may increase voter turnout by using fake votes,” he told AFP.

Some voters said earlier they had been threatened with the confiscation of government benefit cards needed to access welfare payments if they refused to cast ballots for the ruling Awami League.

“They said since the government feeds us, we have to vote for them,” Lal Mia, 64, told AFP in the central district of Faridpur.

Crackdown

The vote has also been called into question by accusations of a sweeping crackdown against the BNP.

The party says thousands of their members were rounded up and jailed ahead of the vote on trumped-up charges, but the government disputed the figures and denied that arrests were made due to political leanings.

Police said today that they had fired shotguns as they clashed with opposition activists who had set up a roadblock to protest voting in the elections.

Mokhlesur Rahman, a police deputy commissioner in the port city of Chittagong, said officers had “fired shotguns” to disperse up to 60 opposition members who had blocked a road using burning tyres.

“No one is injured,” Rahman told AFP. “The situation is now under control.”

Hasina is credited with transforming the economy in a young nation born out of war, and making its garment sector one of the world’s most competitive.

Her supporters say she has staved off military coups and neutralised the threat of Islamist militancy.

And internationally, she has helped raise Bangladesh’s profile as a nation capable of doing business and maintaining diplomatic ties with countries often at odds with each other, like India and China.

Yet her critics say her rise has risked turning Bangladesh into becoming a one-party state where democracy is under threat, as emboldened government agencies increasingly use oppressive tools to mute critics, shrink press freedoms and restrict civil society.

The global economic slowdown is also being felt in Bangladesh, exposing cracks in its economy that have triggered labour unrest and dissatisfaction with the government.

In the capital, posters of Awami League candidates and the party’s boat symbol are ubiquitous, with images of Hasina plastered on numerous banners dotting the city.

After casting her ballot, Hasina dismissed concerns over the legitimacy of the vote.

“I have my accountability to people. … Whether they have accepted this election or not, that is important to me,” she told reporters.

“I’m trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country,” Hasina added.

“Without democracy, you cannot make any development.”

Grip on information

One of Bangladesh’s key newspapers critical of the government said today that its website had been blocked.

Sajid Hoque, news editor at the Daily Manab Zamin, said the paper had been “flooded with calls and messages” from readers who said “that they cannot access our website”.

The newspaper’s printed edition was still available on the streets.

The paper, one of the most popular in the South Asian nation and known for its critical coverage of political affairs, posted on its Facebook page on Saturday that the blockage was not due to “any technical issues” on its site.

“Manab Zamin’s website is not accessible from across the country”, the paper posted.

AFP could not access the website in Dhaka, and Bangladesh internet monitor Activate Rights reported that the site had been offline since Saturday.

International media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which ranks Bangladesh 163rd out of 180 countries in its world press freedom index, warned ahead of the vote of what it dubbed the government’s “harmful grip on information”.

Polls were to be open for eight hours across the country for some 119 million eligible citizens to vote in over 42,000 stations.

Polling will be held in 299 constituencies out of 300, as the election in one constituency was postponed after an independent candidate died of natural causes.

About 700,000 security officials have been deployed to guard the polls and more than 120 foreign observers have arrived to monitor the vote, according to the Election Commission.

With reporting from AFP and Press Association