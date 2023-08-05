Iarnród Éireann announce revised bank holiday services

IARNRÓD ÉIREANN HAS released a reminder to passengers of revised train times for services operating over the August bank holiday weekend.

These include line works affecting Northern Commuter and Enterprise services, and extra services being provided for sporting events in the capital over the weekend.

Track and train protection system works taking place between Malahide and Drogheda on Saturday 5 August and Sunday 6 August will mean that there will be no trains operating between the two locations.

There will be a replacement bus service operating two routes; one between Drogheda, Balbriggan, Donabate, and Connolly; and another between Skerries, Rush and Lusk, and Connolly.

A revised timetable will be in operation on the Dublin to Belfast service, with bus transfers between Connolly and Drogheda.

Due to a number of sporting fixtures happening in the capital over the bank holiday weekend, there will be extra trains in operation.

On Saturday 5 August, Ireland play Italy at the Aviva in the first test of the Bank of Ireland Summer Nations series. Extra DART services will operate before and after the match.

A late Heuston to Cork service will operate, leaving Dublin at 23:45, connecting at Limerick Junction for Limerick.

On Sunday 6 August, the All-Ireland Camogie final between Cork and Waterford will be played at Croke Park. Extra trains with additional capacity will operate between both Waterford and Cork, and Dublin Heuston.

Passengers are encouraged to book online, as these trains are expected to sell out.

Also on Sunday 6 August, Manchester United will play Athletico Bilbao at the Aviva, in the final warm-up game before the start of the 2023-2024 Premier League and La Liga seasons. Extra DART services will operate before and after the match.

There will also be general changes to service over the bank holiday weekend. Revised intercity timetables will operate on Sunday 6 August and Monday 7 August.

The Sunday DART and Dublin Commuter service timetable will operate on Bank Holiday Monday, along with revised Cork commuter services.