Dublin: 17°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Mostly dry and warm this Bank Holiday weekend but showers to return by midweek

Maximum temperatures today and tomorrow will be between 15 and 21 degrees.

By Adam Daly Saturday 31 Jul 2021
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
THE REST OF the Bank Holiday weekend looks sets to be mostly dry with temperatures reaching 19 degrees in some parts of the country.

Today will see temperatures range from 15 degrees in the north to 21 degrees in the south with sunny spells expected to develop in the late afternoon and evening, Met Éireann forecasts.

Showers are forecast to become more frequent during the afternoon before easing as some good evening sunny spells develop. Lowest temperature of 8 to 11 degrees.

Looking at Sunday, it’s set to be a dry day for most although there will be a few scattered showers – mainly affecting eastern and Atlantic coasts. Sunnier spells will develop through the day. 

The Bank Holiday Monday will be another mostly dry day in the east and north but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect the west and southwest. Maximum temperatures on both Sunday and Monday will be between 15 and 19 degrees.

A bright start on Tuesday will turn cloudy by the afternoon, with widespread showers expected. Temperatures will hit between 16 and 20 degrees in light southwesterly breezes.

“Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will persist over the western half of the country on Tuesday night, but it will be drier further east with some clear spells developing overnight,” according to Met Éireann.

Come Wednesday, temperatures are to remain warm and humid – up to 21 degrees in parts – with some rain and drizzle turning patchy throughout the day with some thunder possible.

The rest of the week looks set to be unsettled overall, according to the forecaster. 

