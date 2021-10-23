The Bank Holiday weekend is going to be wet and windy, but there will be sunny spells at times

IT’S SET TO be a dull and rainy start to the Bank Holiday weekend.

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry. This kicks in at midday and will remain in place until midnight tonight.

Met Éireann has warned that a spell of heavy rain this afternoon and evening may lead to localised flooding in the counties.

Looking at the general forecast, while outbreaks of rain will push in across the western half of the country this morning, elsewhere will start out dry albeit cloudy.

During the afternoon and evening, however, rain will gradually extend countrywide, turning heavy and persistent at times across southern coastal counties. This will lead to a risk of localised flooding in the areas.

Blustery outbreaks of rain will clear eastwards early tonight and will be followed by clear spells and scattered heavy showers.

Outbreaks of rain will push in across western half of the country during Saturday morning; elsewhere starting out dry 🌧️ ☁️



Rain will extend countrywide, turning heavy at times across southern coastal counties, risk of localised flooding 🌧️⚠️



Highs of 12 to 15°C 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/tq0qZIiDvG — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 23, 2021

Sunny spells and scattered heavy showers are forecast tomorrow, especially across Atlantic counties where they will merge into some longer spells of rain.

It’s expected to stay unsettled for the rest of the long weekend as a steering low pressure takes up residence in the nearby North Atlantic.

The last of the blustery and wet conditions will clear into the Irish Sea tomorrow night with scattered showers following for the rest of the night.

Monday is due to be fresher than of late with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly across the western half of the country.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, conditions are expected to be very mild and breezy.