This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Now is not the time to become complacent': Rescue services urge public to avoid water-based exercise

It’s feared that people may become complacent and be tempted to take to the water or visit coastal areas this bank holiday weekend.

By Adam Daly Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 3:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,843 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5088331
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

RESCUE SERVICES HAVE asked the public not to engage in any water-based activity on or in the sea ahead of the bank holiday weekend while current Covid-19 restrictions remain in place. 

The Irish Coast Guard and Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) issued the request to highlight the risk that search and rescue crews and emergency services could be unnecessarily exposed to the coronavirus.

Both organisations are concerned that as the restrictions continue, people may become complacent and be tempted to take to the water or visit coastal areas for recreation, particularly at a time when members of the public would normally travel to coastal areas to enjoy the May bank holiday weekend.

They are instead urging people to follow government instructions to stay at home and protect frontline services, as well as to observe a physical distance of two metres and stay within 2km of their residence when exercising.

The RNLI and Coast Guard confirmed that their search and rescue services would be fully operational but warned that every callout has the potential to put additional pressure on search and rescue services. 

Kevin Rahill, water safety lead at the RNLI said it is also crucial to continue to minimise the risk to search and rescue volunteer crews, and other front-line emergency services, from being unintentionally exposed to Covid-19. 

Rescue services say there have been a number of callouts for the search and rescue services since restrictions were implemented. The vast majority of those are to working fishing vessels and for medical issues while a small number of people have become isolated through exercising on unfamiliar tidal areas. 

“Arrangements are in place for coast guard services including helicopters and volunteer units to assist HSE, gardaí, and local authorities in provision of community support and other logistical support,” Gerard O’Flynn from the Coast Guard said. 

“We need our people to stay healthy during this emergency to enable us support the national action plan. Now is not the time to become complacent.”

The weather this weekend is set to be mainly dry and sunny with temperatures ranging 13 to 15 on Saturday and up to 17 degrees on Sunday. Monday also looks dry and sunny with light easterly winds and temperatures ranging between about 14 degrees in the east, and up to 19 degrees in the west. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie