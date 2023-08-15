Gardaí close access to ATMs after queues form following glitch with Bank of Ireland app

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 39 minutes ago
GARDAÍ ACROSS THE country have been directed to clear queues and to close access to ATMs after rumours spread online that people were able to withdraw more money than they had available in their Bank of Ireland (BOI) accounts.
Large queues formed at ATMs across the country on Tuesday evening after reports that people could withdraw up to €1,000 in cash for free following a glitch with BOI’s online services.
But in a statement later on Tuesday evening, BOI explained that this was not the case.
The bank warned that any cash withdrawals would be debited to customers’ accounts, even if individuals were able to withdraw above the normal limit of their account.
“We would like to remind customers that if they transfer or withdraw funds – including over their normal limits – this money will be debited from their account,” a BOI spokesperson said.
“While we are conscious customers may not be able to check their balance at this time, they should not withdraw or transfer funds if they are likely to become overdrawn.”
After rumours about the glitch circulated and queues formed at ATMs across the country, gardaí began to clear people from ATMs on foot of a directive by Garda command and control.
Gardaí then blocked access to ATMs, with images online showing members stationed outside bank machines.
Earlier on Tuesday, the bank apologised to customers after its online services encountered a technical problem.
The issue meant that online banking customers could not access their accounts on the BOI app or website, or via phone banking.
“We are aware that customers using our mobile app and 365Online are currently experiencing difficulties,” a spokesperson said in an earlier statement.
“We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will update here once service is restored.”
- Additional reporting by Nicky Ryan and Niall O’Connor.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site