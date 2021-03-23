#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

Financial Services Union calling on Bank of Ireland to reconsider branch closures

Bank of Ireland is to appear before an Oireachtas Finance Committee this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 9:34 AM
43 minutes ago 1,667 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5388881
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE FINANCIAL SERVICES Union (FSU) has called on Bank of Ireland to reconsider its position on branch closures ahead of the bank’s appearance before an Oireachtas Committee today. 

Earlier this month, Bank of Ireland announced plans to close 88 branches in Ireland and a further 15 in Northern Ireland. 

The bank said no branches will close in the next six months with the closures set to begin from September. 

It also said a new partnership with An Post will offer customers access to a range of banking services at over 900 locations. This will include withdrawing cash and making cash and cheque lodgements. 

The FSU is seeking clarity on whether Bank of Ireland has conducted an impact assessment on local communities of the proposed branch closures and whether the bank has considered the possible closure of post offices in its plans to provide services to communities where they are closing the local branch. 

It is also asking Bank of Ireland to outline its strategy on closing the gender pay gap and to confirm whether it is replaced permanent staff who availed of voluntary redundancy with temporary staff. 

The FSU claims there are “many unanswered questions” that Bank of Ireland needs to answer and called for clarity to brought at the bank’s appearance before the Oireachtas Finance Committee later today. 

Bank of Ireland Group CEO Francesca McDonagh is set to tell the Committee that the closure of branches and the partnership with An Post “reflects the reality that we have reached an inescapable tipping point in customer preference between online and offline banking”. 

McDonagh will tell the committee that she has seen the branch announcement “interpreted as the bank using reduced footfall caused by the pandemic as an excuse to close branches”, which she says “is not the case”. 

She will outline that customer trends have been “moving in one direction every since the advent of mobile technology and online banking”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

McDonagh will acknowledge that the changes “can be of concern” to some customers, especially those living or working in rural communities.

She will tell the Committee that the bank has started to “directly contact” customers who are considered vulnerable to talk through any challenges they may face. 

Bank of Ireland is set to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee at 3.30pm today.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie