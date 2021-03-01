#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 1 March 2021
Advertisement

Bank of Ireland announces plans to close over 100 branches on island of Ireland

The branch network in Ireland will reduce from 257 to 169 and from 28 to 13 in Northern Ireland.

By Sean Murray Monday 1 Mar 2021, 7:20 AM
13 minutes ago 3,511 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5368510
File photo. BOI HQ in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. BOI HQ in Dublin.
File photo. BOI HQ in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

BANK OF IRELAND has said this morning it plans to close 88 branches in Ireland and a further 15 in Northern Ireland.

In a statement this morning, the bank said no branches will close in the next six months with the closures set to begin from September. 

The locations for these closures are set to be announced later this morning, after staff at the affected branches are briefed.

The move comes as its business has “reached a tipping point between online and offline banking”, Bank of Ireland said. 

The branch network in Ireland will reduce from 257 to 169 and from 28 to 13 in Northern Ireland. 

“The branches closing are predominately self-service locations which do not offer a counter service,” the bank said. 

It also said a new partnership with An Post will offer customers access to a range of banking services at over 900 locations. This will include withdrawing cash and making cash and cheque lodgements. 

Bank of Ireland also indicated that €12 million will be invested in a re-sized branch network by the end of 2022.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Group CEO Francesca McDonagh said: “Technology is evolving, and customers are using branches less, year on year on year. Covid-19 has accelerated this changing behaviour, and we’ve seen a seismic shift towards digital banking over the past 12 months.

We know news like this can cause concern for some customers, and for the communities that we serve. We’re not making these changes immediately – no branches will close in the next six months. That allows us to ensure the An Post partnership is up and running before any branches close, and gives us time to communicate fully with all our customers about every option available to them online, in a nearby BOI branch, or at a local post office.

The bank added that in a small number of locations where there is no alternative ATM available, Bank of Ireland will maintain an ATM. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie