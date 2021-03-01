Bank of Ireland announces plans to close over 100 branches on island of Ireland

BANK OF IRELAND has said this morning it plans to close 88 branches in Ireland and a further 15 in Northern Ireland.

In a statement this morning, the bank said no branches will close in the next six months with the closures set to begin from September.

The locations for these closures are set to be announced later this morning, after staff at the affected branches are briefed.

The move comes as its business has “reached a tipping point between online and offline banking”, Bank of Ireland said.

The branch network in Ireland will reduce from 257 to 169 and from 28 to 13 in Northern Ireland.

“The branches closing are predominately self-service locations which do not offer a counter service,” the bank said.

It also said a new partnership with An Post will offer customers access to a range of banking services at over 900 locations. This will include withdrawing cash and making cash and cheque lodgements.

Bank of Ireland also indicated that €12 million will be invested in a re-sized branch network by the end of 2022.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Group CEO Francesca McDonagh said: “Technology is evolving, and customers are using branches less, year on year on year. Covid-19 has accelerated this changing behaviour, and we’ve seen a seismic shift towards digital banking over the past 12 months.

We know news like this can cause concern for some customers, and for the communities that we serve. We’re not making these changes immediately – no branches will close in the next six months. That allows us to ensure the An Post partnership is up and running before any branches close, and gives us time to communicate fully with all our customers about every option available to them online, in a nearby BOI branch, or at a local post office.

The bank added that in a small number of locations where there is no alternative ATM available, Bank of Ireland will maintain an ATM.