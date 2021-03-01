Explainer: What the Bank of Ireland branch closure means for customers

THIS MORNING BANK of Ireland announced plans to close 88 branches in Ireland and a further 15 in Northern Ireland.
The decision will see banking services move to hundreds of Post Offices around the country.
Which branches are to close?
A list of the impacted branches was published today. They were confirmed as:
Carlow
- Boris
- Tullow
Cavan
- Arva
- Cootehill
- Kingscourt
Clare
- -Kilkee
- -Miltown Malbay
- Tulla
Cork
- Cork Institute of Technology
- Glanmire
- Bantry
- Cobh
- Dunmanway
- Kanturk
- Millstreet
- Michelstown
- Youghal
Donegal
- Bunbeg
- Bundoran
- Dungloe
- Glenties
- Moville
Dublin
- James Street
- Law Library
- Phibsboro
- Ballycoolin
- Killester
- Merrion Road
- Rathmines
- Ballyfermot
Galway
- Ballygar
- Dunmore
- Oughterard
Kerry
- Castleisland
- Kilorglin
- Tralee IT
Kildare
- Celbridge
- Kilcullen
- Leixlip – HP/Intel
- Monasterevin
Kilkenny
- Callan
- Graiguenamanagh
- Thomastown
- Urlingford
Laois
- Durrow
- Mountrath
- Rathdowney
Leitrim
- Drunshambo
- Manorhamilton
Limerick
- Abbeyfeale
- Askeaton
- Bruff
- Caherdavin
- Rathkeale
- Roxboro
- University of Limerick
Longford
- Granard
Louth
- Dunleer
Mayo
- Ballyhaunis
- Charlestown
- Kiltimagh
Meath
- Athboy
- Enfield
- Ratoath
Monaghan
- Castleblayney
- Clones
Offaly
- Banagher
- Clara
- Edenderry
Roscommon
- Elphin
- Strokestown
Sligo
- Ballymote
- Tubbercurry
Tipperary
- Cahir
- Cashel
- Templemore
Waterford
- Ardkeen
- Kilmacthomas
- Lismore
Westmeath
- Athlone IT
- Castlepollard
- Kinnegad
- Moate
Wexford
- Rosslare
- Taghmon
Wicklow
- Carnew
- Rathdrum
- Tinahely
The following Northern Ireland branches will also be closed:
- Ballymena
- Banbridge
- Belfast Lisburn Road
- Belfast Ormeau Road
- Belfast University Road
- Crossmaglen
- Derry Strand Road
- Downpatrick
- Dungannon
- Keady
- Limavady
- Lisburn
- Lisnaskea
- Portadown
- Strabane
Bank of Ireland said these branches are predominantly self-service locations which do not offer a counter service.
When will they close?
None of these branches will close in the next six months. The first set of closures will begin from September.
If my local branch closes, where am I to go for services?
The bank has agreed a new partnership with An Post which will offer customers a range of banking services at over 900 locations. These services will include the withdrawal of cash and lodgement of both cash and cheques.
Banking at An Post will be available before branches close. You can find your local Post Office here.
In a small number of locations where there is no alternative ATM available, Bank of Ireland will maintain an ATM.
Do I have to do anything?
Bank of Ireland has said there is no change to day-to-day banking or to any customer’s products (accounts, loans, mortgages etc). The bank will write to impacted customers at least two months before the branch closes either by email or a letter.
The email or letter will let you know when the branch is due to close and to which branch your accounts will be transferred, as well as details on how to continue to access your accounts.
There will be no change to your existing account number, sort code or IBAN.
Any direct debits or standing orders you have set up will remain in place.
If you have submitted an application for a mortgage the bank will continue to assess your application and these closures will not affect the drawing down of mortgages.
What about older and vulnerable customers?
The Central Bank of Ireland said today it expects Bank of Ireland to provide impacted vulnerable customers with the assistance necessary to ensure they can retain full access to basic financial services, albeit in many cases at another branch location.
In many cases, the banking services may move to a local Post Office. Bank of Ireland has said branches that will close have a Post Office, on average, 500 metres away.
The bank has a dedicated support line to answer questions for vulnerable customer and their carers: 1800 946 146
