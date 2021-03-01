Explainer: What the Bank of Ireland branch closure means for customers

THIS MORNING BANK of Ireland announced plans to close 88 branches in Ireland and a further 15 in Northern Ireland.

The decision will see banking services move to hundreds of Post Offices around the country.

Which branches are to close?

A list of the impacted branches was published today. They were confirmed as:

Carlow

Boris

Tullow

Cavan

Arva

Cootehill

Kingscourt

Clare

-Kilkee

-Miltown Malbay

Tulla

Cork

Cork Institute of Technology

Glanmire

Bantry

Cobh

Dunmanway

Kanturk

Millstreet

Michelstown

Youghal

Donegal

Bunbeg

Bundoran

Dungloe

Glenties

Moville

Dublin

James Street

Law Library

Phibsboro

Ballycoolin

Killester

Merrion Road

Rathmines

Ballyfermot

Galway

Ballygar

Dunmore

Oughterard

Kerry

Castleisland

Kilorglin

Tralee IT

Kildare

Celbridge

Kilcullen

Leixlip – HP/Intel

Monasterevin

Kilkenny

Callan

Graiguenamanagh

Thomastown

Urlingford

Laois

Durrow

Mountrath

Rathdowney

Leitrim

Drunshambo

Manorhamilton

Limerick

Abbeyfeale

Askeaton

Bruff

Caherdavin

Rathkeale

Roxboro

University of Limerick

Longford

Granard

Louth

Dunleer

Mayo

Ballyhaunis

Charlestown

Kiltimagh

Meath

Athboy

Enfield

Ratoath

Monaghan

Castleblayney

Clones

Offaly

Banagher

Clara

Edenderry

Roscommon

Elphin

Strokestown

Sligo

Ballymote

Tubbercurry

Tipperary

Cahir

Cashel

Templemore

Waterford

Ardkeen

Kilmacthomas

Lismore

Westmeath

Athlone IT

Castlepollard

Kinnegad

Moate

Wexford

Rosslare

Taghmon

Wicklow

Carnew

Rathdrum

Tinahely

The following Northern Ireland branches will also be closed:

Ballymena

Banbridge

Belfast Lisburn Road

Belfast Ormeau Road

Belfast University Road

Crossmaglen

Derry Strand Road

Downpatrick

Dungannon

Keady

Limavady

Lisburn

Lisnaskea

Portadown

Strabane

Bank of Ireland said these branches are predominantly self-service locations which do not offer a counter service.

When will they close?

None of these branches will close in the next six months. The first set of closures will begin from September.

If my local branch closes, where am I to go for services?

The bank has agreed a new partnership with An Post which will offer customers a range of banking services at over 900 locations. These services will include the withdrawal of cash and lodgement of both cash and cheques.

Banking at An Post will be available before branches close. You can find your local Post Office here.

In a small number of locations where there is no alternative ATM available, Bank of Ireland will maintain an ATM.

Do I have to do anything?

Bank of Ireland has said there is no change to day-to-day banking or to any customer’s products (accounts, loans, mortgages etc). The bank will write to impacted customers at least two months before the branch closes either by email or a letter.

The email or letter will let you know when the branch is due to close and to which branch your accounts will be transferred, as well as details on how to continue to access your accounts.

There will be no change to your existing account number, sort code or IBAN.

Any direct debits or standing orders you have set up will remain in place.

If you have submitted an application for a mortgage the bank will continue to assess your application and these closures will not affect the drawing down of mortgages.

What about older and vulnerable customers?

The Central Bank of Ireland said today it expects Bank of Ireland to provide impacted vulnerable customers with the assistance necessary to ensure they can retain full access to basic financial services, albeit in many cases at another branch location.

In many cases, the banking services may move to a local Post Office. Bank of Ireland has said branches that will close have a Post Office, on average, 500 metres away.

The bank has a dedicated support line to answer questions for vulnerable customer and their carers: 1800 946 146