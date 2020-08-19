Union seeks 'urgent' WRC intervention over Bank of Ireland's plan to cut workforce by 1,400

THE UNION THAT represents a majority of Bank of Ireland staff members has written to the Workplace Relations Commission, seeking “urgent” intervention over the bank’s plans to cut 1,400 jobs.

Earlier this month, the bank announced that it would roll out a voluntary redundancy scheme with the aim of reducing its headcount from 10,400 to below 9,000.

The Financial Services Union (FSU) now claims that the proposal breaches the terms of an existing change management agreement between staff and the bank.

The FSU has written to the WRC, asking for a conciliation process to be set up between the union and the bank.

At the time, FSU general secretary John O’Connell said he was “surprised” by the announcement and described it as “one of the biggest cultural missteps in banking history in Ireland”.

Commenting on today’s development, O’Connell said, “These proposals were made unilaterally, in a way which was not in keeping with normal industrial relations practise.

“We have long-standing agreements with Bank of Ireland, which were cast aside in this case.”

“We have sought the intervention of the Workplace Relations Commission and look forward to meaningful engagement from Bank of Ireland as we seek to ensure protections for staff.”

Bank of Ireland has been approached for comment.