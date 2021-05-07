Bank of Ireland warns of a spike this week in smishing messages

BANK OF IRELAND has seen a spike this week in smishing attempts made through fraudulent text messages to customers.

The bank is warning the public to be wary of fake text messages that are being circulated in an attempt to obtain account details.

Recipients of these messages should not send a response.

The texts are designed to appear as if they were sent by the bank from a genuine phone number.

However, Bank of Ireland has reaffirmed that it does not text its customers to ask them to update or provide online banking information.

Head of Group Fraud at Bank of Ireland Edel McDermott said that fraudsters “target customers of banks, utility companies, postal, taxation and social welfare services and other organisations”.

“They are active day in, day out, 24/7 but they are particularly active this week,” McDermott said.

“We will never text, send emails or call a customer looking for their confidential banking details,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“You can forward any suspicious emails or texts to us at 365Security@boi.com and if anyone is concerned that their account or personal information has been compromised, they should call our 24/7 freephone line 1800 946 764.”

The bank is asking customers who receive a fraudulent text to delete it from their phone.