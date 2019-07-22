Bank of Ireland warns customers over phishing text scam

BANK OF IRELAND has warned customers to be wary of a phishing scam, after people reported receiving a text message telling them that their account had been “frozen”.

On Twitter, several people said they received a message – claiming to be from Bank of Ireland – informing them that their account had been “frozen because we are unable to validate your information”.

People – including people who weren’t Bank of Ireland customers - were invited to click on a website link to “avoid suspension”.

“We are aware of a phishing/fraudulent SMS which has been sent, Bank of Ireland would never send an SMS asking you to disclose any of your personal information. Please delete this SMS,” Bank of Ireland tweeted this morning.

A Bank of Ireland spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that the bank was aware that text messages were being sent around.

“Bank of Ireland would never send an SMS asking you to disclose any of your personal information, so please do not respond to this message,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson asked anyone who received these messages to report them to Bank of Ireland and to delete the message.

A similar scam was circulating in 2017, when people were sent a text message telling them that their account had been “locked for security reasons”.

More information can be found on the Bank of Ireland website.