This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 22 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bank of Ireland warns customers over phishing text scam

People have been receiving text messages claiming to be from Bank of Ireland.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 22 Jul 2019, 10:39 AM
15 minutes ago 1,681 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4734101

BANK OF IRELAND has warned customers to be wary of a phishing scam, after people reported receiving a text message telling them that their account had been “frozen”. 

On Twitter, several people said they received a message – claiming to be from Bank of Ireland – informing them that their account had been “frozen because we are unable to validate your information”.

People – including people who weren’t Bank of Ireland customers -  were invited to click on a website link to “avoid suspension”. 

“We are aware of a phishing/fraudulent SMS which has been sent, Bank of Ireland would never send an SMS asking you to disclose any of your personal information. Please delete this SMS,” Bank of Ireland tweeted this morning. 

A Bank of Ireland spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that the bank was aware that text messages were being sent around.

“Bank of Ireland would never send an SMS asking you to disclose any of your personal information, so please do not respond to this message,” the spokesperson said. 

The spokesperson asked anyone who received these messages to report them to Bank of Ireland and to delete the message.

A similar scam was circulating in 2017, when people were sent a text message telling them that their account had been “locked for security reasons”.

More information can be found on the Bank of Ireland website

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie