This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bank of Ireland 'processing delay' leaves social welfare recipients out of pocket

Welfare recipients reported similar problems yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 9:20 AM
1 hour ago 7,544 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4718379

SOCIAL WELFARE RECIPIENTS across the country have been left without their payments following an issue with Bank of Ireland this morning.

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers, who are reporting that they have not received their welfare payments today.

A processing delay is believed to be responsible for the issue.

Customers have been contacting Bank of Ireland on Twitter, where the company says it is aware of the problem and working to resolve it.

It is not known how many customers have been affected, or when the issue will be resolved.

A similar problem occurred yesterday morning, when the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection reported a number of individuals had issues receiving their payments.

That problem appeared to have been resolved by yesterday afternoon, before further issues arose this morning.

A spokesman for Bank of Ireland told TheJournal.ie that the bank is aware of the delay and working to apply the payments to affected accounts.

“We continue to provide updates to customers across all our channels and we apologise for any inconvenience,” the spokesman added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie