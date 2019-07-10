Bank of Ireland 'processing delay' leaves social welfare recipients out of pocket

Morning, We are aware of a delay with payment processing this morning. We working to apply these to accounts & and would like to apologise for any inconvenience. We will provide a further update as soon as possible. ^Mags — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) July 10, 2019 Source: Bank of Ireland /Twitter

SOCIAL WELFARE RECIPIENTS across the country have been left without their payments following an issue with Bank of Ireland this morning.

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers, who are reporting that they have not received their welfare payments today.

A processing delay is believed to be responsible for the issue.

Customers have been contacting Bank of Ireland on Twitter, where the company says it is aware of the problem and working to resolve it.

@talktoBOI can you tell me why theres no disability payment in my account this morning — Niamh Dermody (@niamh_dermody) July 10, 2019 Source: Niamh Dermody /Twitter

@welfare_ie @talktoBOI Hi my disability payment not in my account this morning, with bank of ireland is there still a problem? — Kenneth Jones (@Kenneth44665181) July 10, 2019 Source: Kenneth Jones /Twitter

@talktoBOI good morning, I think you’re system is still having problems. No wages from department of defense in the account today. — glen parsons (@parso1980) July 10, 2019 Source: glen parsons /Twitter

@talktoBOI seems to be a issue as many people haven't received there wages from department for defence. — Andy Barenscher (@AndyBarenscher) July 10, 2019 Source: Andy Barenscher /Twitter

It is not known how many customers have been affected, or when the issue will be resolved.

A similar problem occurred yesterday morning, when the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection reported a number of individuals had issues receiving their payments.

That problem appeared to have been resolved by yesterday afternoon, before further issues arose this morning.

A spokesman for Bank of Ireland told TheJournal.ie that the bank is aware of the delay and working to apply the payments to affected accounts.

“We continue to provide updates to customers across all our channels and we apologise for any inconvenience,” the spokesman added.