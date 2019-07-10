Bank of Ireland 'processing delay' leaves social welfare recipients out of pocket

SOCIAL WELFARE RECIPIENTS across the country have been left without their payments following an issue with Bank of Ireland this morning.
The bank has apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers, who are reporting that they have not received their welfare payments today.
A processing delay is believed to be responsible for the issue.
Customers have been contacting Bank of Ireland on Twitter, where the company says it is aware of the problem and working to resolve it.
It is not known how many customers have been affected, or when the issue will be resolved.
A similar problem occurred yesterday morning, when the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection reported a number of individuals had issues receiving their payments.
That problem appeared to have been resolved by yesterday afternoon, before further issues arose this morning.
A spokesman for Bank of Ireland told TheJournal.ie that the bank is aware of the delay and working to apply the payments to affected accounts.
“We continue to provide updates to customers across all our channels and we apologise for any inconvenience,” the spokesman added.
