Friday 26 August 2022
Alleged bank raider had “this is a robbery” notes, court told

Evan Mitchell, 24 was charged with the robbery of an AIB and Bank of Ireland on 16 August.

By Tom Tuite Friday 26 Aug 2022, 3:26 PM
47 minutes ago 2,967 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5850479

A MAN HAS been accused of raiding Dublin city-centre banks using “this is a robbery” notes and threatening staff that he was armed with a gun.

Evan Mitchell, 24, of Seagrave Court, Meakstown, D11, was charged with robbing the AIB on Dame St of €6,740 on 16 August and taking €4,850 from Bank of Ireland at College Green during a raid on the same day.

He appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin at Dublin District Court. Mitchell has not yet indicated a plea and was held on €1,000 bail.

Garda Derek Brereton objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case. He alleged the accused had notes saying “this is a robbery” and threatened bank workers to comply or they would “get some” and that he would “hurt customers and staff”.

Brereton told the contested bail hearing that the staff were in “real fear”, and he said there was CCTV evidence.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Claire Finnegan, he agreed that there was no physical violence but added, “there was a threat of violence with a firearm”.

He said the accused was not working but has not been claiming social welfare, and recently his family did not know where he was. He also agreed, however, that Mitchell had no prior criminal convictions.

Finnegan submitted that the court could set bail with “stringent conditions”. However, refusing to release him would mean he would spend a lengthy period in custody awaiting his trial, which the solicitor argued may not be heard before 2024.

Ruling on the application, Judge Cronin described the charges as serious matters, but she added that he had the presumption of innocence.

It was likely he would face trial in the Circuit Court.

She set his bond at €500 but ordered a €500 independent surety to be approved.

Once bail has been taken up, he has to obey a curfew, stay out of College Green and Dame St in Dublin and not enter any AIB or Bank of Ireland branch.

She remanded him in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Legal aid was granted to Mitchell, who did not address the court.

Tom Tuite

