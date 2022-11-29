Bonuses for bankers could be back on the cards as banking review goes to Cabinet

BONUSES FOR BANKERS could be back on the cards with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe set to seek Cabinet approval today to lift pay caps and remove the bonus ban for executives working in bailed-out banks.

The move comes as the Department of Finance’s long-awaited retail banking review report is being brought to Cabinet by the minister today.

The review was carried out due to the amount of change in the retail banking sector in Ireland, including the withdrawal of two banks.

Along with bankers’ pay, the review will look at the current retail banking landscape and likely market trends over the next decade. It will also deal with competition, consumer protection and consumer choice, as well as options for the mortgage market.

Speaking earlier this year, Donohoe said he recognised that bankers’ pay is an issue of real public interest, however, he said there are “increasing views about the matter being articulated within the banking sector”.

The Irish State took stakes in AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB during the banking crash over a decade ago, with the Government taking measures then to cap the pay of top executives at €500,000. It is now understood that the pay cap is set to be lifted gradually, subject to Cabinet approval today.

Over the years top executives of banks as well as some within the Central Bank have argued for pay caps to be lifted in order to help with retention of bank staff and to increase competition in the sector.

Last year, the Financial Services Union (FSU), which represents about 60% of the workforce in the bank, said the re-introduction of bonuses for senior bankers would be unpopular if it occurs before the Government’s new accountability regime for senior figures at regulated financial firms isn’t operational.

The Central Bank Accountability Bill is currently at Committee Stage in the Dáil.

It is understood the FSU has been calling for the lifting of restrictions on variable pay and benefits up to €20,000.

John O’Connell, General Secretary of the Financial Services Union, recently told RTÉ that the FSU believes that there are no longer compelling grounds for restricting the ability of ordinary bank employees to avail of variable pay and benefits.

“Bank staff, like everyone else are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis,” O’Connell said.

Battery-electric train carriages

Separately, the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan will look for approval from Cabinet for Iarnród Éireann to order 90 new battery-electric train carriages before Christmas this year.

The minister believes the new carriages will provide a major boost to Ireland’s rail transport capacity, particularly to the expanding DART system in the Greater Dublin Area and Eastern region.

The carriages could also be deployed for a future Cork area rapid transit system.

Around Dublin, the new carriages will facilitate the wider DART+ Programme – extending from Dublin City centre to Drogheda in the north, Maynooth in the West and Celbridge/Hazelhatch in the southwest.

It is estimated this will increase the number of people who can access a frequent, high-capacity rail service from about 250,000 at present to 600,000 in the future.

If approved the carriages will be delivered to the Irish rail system in 2026.

This is in addition to the 95 new electric and battery-electric DART carriages already approved by the Government last December, for delivery in 2025.

Student accommodation

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will seek Government approval to significantly increase the supply of student accommodation.

The minister is proposing partially funding the construction of student accommodation for three colleges with planning permission in return for ring-fencing rooms at a reduced rate for priority groups.

Negotiations will continue with two other colleges with planning permissions on providing State support in return for ring-fencing rooms.

If agreed, the first part will see the State invest in the construction of 700 beds in Maynooth, Limerick and Galway.

The Department will proceed with engagement with UCD and DCU with a view to bringing further proposals to Government shortly. The minister will also seek approval to allocate funding to Technological Universities to prepare their plans for student accommodation for the go ahead in 2023.

The Government will also be asked to consider expanding the devolved capital grant to allow any college access funding to repurpose a vacant building in their area for accommodation purposes.

Cabinet is also set to agree to develop a new student accommodation strategy based on the policy agreed.

The measures come after many students attending college this year were being forced to take a leave of absence or defer their course because they could not find suitable accommodation this year, while others were reported to be taking on “significant debt” to pay for rent.

Increased cost of running schools and school transport

As part of the cost-of-living measures to be enacted this year, Education Minister Norma Foley will bring a memo to Cabinet in relation to the €90 million being provided in one-off additional funding to support increased running costs for primary and post-primary schools in light of rising energy costs.

The additional grant will be paid at the rate of €75 per pupil at primary level and €113 at post-primary level.

Enhanced rates will also be paid in respect of pupils with special educational needs.

The funding is being provided represents a very significant increase to cover increased school running costs.

The minister has said that the matter will be kept under review in 2023 and should additional funding be required, it will be considered in light of all other competing demands.

In addition to the €90 million for schools, €10 million in funding is also being provided for existing school transport providers to address the ongoing increased fuel costs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will also update ministers on the engagement between Government, the EU, the British Government, political parties in the North, on formation of NI Executive.

Martin will also bring an update on the Shared Island initiative to Cabinet and he will outline the €132 million spent to date on cross-border initiatives such as the Narrow Water Bridge and Ulster Canal projects, as well as further upcoming plans.

As reported last week, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will seek sign off on increasing the social housing income eligibility thresholds for local authorities by €5,000 from the start of 2023.

This is expected to make an additional 16,000 households eligible for social housing supports.

Agri Food Regulator to issue fines

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will seek approval to commence the legislative process for the establishment of the body to be known as the Agri Food Regulator.

It is understood the regulator will be able to issue fines of up to €10 million for the breaches of unfair trading practices.

The regulator will have powers to investigate practices such as the late payments to farmers and primary producers as well as the misuse of trade secrets and unfair contract changes.

It will be able to issue fines of up to €10 million or 10% of turnover on companies found to be breaching these unfair trading practices.

McConalogue previously said the office will have “real teeth” and will “shine a light” on unfair trading practices within the sector.

The recruitment of a chief executive officer (CEO) for the Agri Food Regulator is currently ongoing with interviews set to take place shortly.

The CEO will answer to a board of eight which will have at least two members from the primary processing sector.