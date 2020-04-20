This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 20 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Banks say that people who got mortgage approval before the crisis can have this extended

Customers can be granted an extension in situations where their “circumstances have not materially changed”.

By Sean Murray Monday 20 Apr 2020, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago 8,755 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5078651
Image: Shutterstock/Michael Dechev
Image: Shutterstock/Michael Dechev

BANKS WILL BE able to extend the period for which its customers have secured mortgage approval during the current Covid-19 crisis, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) has said.

The representative body said it was aware that some of those who are further along the application process may be worried that the present situation will affect this process. 

While lenders are facilitating drawdowns within normal timeframes where the standard requirements have been fulfilled, the BPFI said that there may be some delays that are “due to factors beyond the lender’s controls”. 

In new guidance published this morning, it said banks remain open for businesses for new mortgage applications and are operating “as effectively as circumstances allow”. 

When it comes to extending mortgage approval, lenders will be able to do so in circumstances where the customer’s circumstance has not materially changed, subject to standard income and affordability checks. 

The BPFI said: “And for those who have a mortgage approval but who have unfortunately experienced income loss due to Covid-19, a lender can keep this application open on its system for a period of time after which it can be reviewed and the customer can provide an update on his/her employment and income situation.

This approach is considered to be clearly in the interest of both the customer and the lender in ensuring that mortgages are not extended to those who cannot now or in the immediate future afford them.

It added that delays to the application process could arise where a valuers aren’t able to conduct a full inspection of a property or legal practitioners can’t access everything they need to complete all the steps in buying a property.

BPFI CEO Brian Hayes said: “At whatever stage applicants may be in the mortgage process, should they have any concerns we would encourage them to read the information available on the BPFI’s website in the first instance, and if they have any further questions beyond that to contact their lender who will advise them on their particular situation.”

The industry body has a FAQ on mortgages here.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie