Man arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after London Banksy art removed

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after a Banksy piece of graffiti was removed in south-east London.

The piece of street art – a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones – was revealed at the intersection of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in Peckham at midday yesterday.

Less than an hour after Banksy confirmed it was genuine by posting a photo of it on social media, witnesses saw the artwork being removed by a man with bolt cutters.

The Metropolitan Police said that they received a report of theft and have since arrested a man who remains in custody.

A spokesperson for the police added: “This incident is currently being investigated by officers from the Met’s Central South CID.

“We are aware of footage being shared which shows the sign being removed.

“Anyone who may have information about the incident or the whereabouts of the sign is asked to call police.”