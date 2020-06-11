This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 11 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stolen Banksy artwork honouring Bataclan victims found in Italy

The piece had been painted on one of the Bataclan’s emergency exit doors.

By Press Association Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 10:28 PM
47 minutes ago 4,586 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5120796

ITALIAN AUTHORITIES HAVE recovered a stolen artwork by Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attack at the Bataclan music hall in Paris.

Authorities in the city of L’Aquila displayed the recovered artwork at a news conference.

The piece – a black image appearing to depict a person mourning – had been painted on one of the Bataclan’s emergency exit doors.

Ninety people were killed at the Bataclan on 13 November 2015, when Islamic extremists invaded the music hall, one of several targets that night in which a total of 130 people died.

Prosecutors in L’Aquila said the work was recovered during a search of a home in Tortoreto, a city near the Adriatic coast in the Abruzzo region’s Teramo province.

They said it had been “hidden well” in the attic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Authorities said they were still investigating how the artwork arrived in Italy and the role of the Italians involved.

The discovery was made as part of a joint Italian-French police investigation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie