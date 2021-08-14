#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 14 August 2021
Street artist Banksy confirms he was behind new artwork in Suffolk and Norfolk

The elusive artist posted a video to his Instagram depicting him creating the works in various locations.

By Press Association Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 12:17 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE ELUSIVE STREET artist Banksy has confirmed that he was behind new street art which has appeared in Suffolk and Norfolk.

In a video on his Instagram account, the artist is seen driving around in a camper van, stopping in various locations to work on the creations – while wearing a hoodie to conceal his identity.

Banksy dubbed the art ‘A Great British Spraycation’.

Among them are a rat sitting on a deckchair with a glass under an umbrella, a grabbing machine situated above a bench and a seagull on the side of a building.

Another shows three children standing in a boat which appears to have been fashioned out of a piece of scrap metal. It features one child looking ahead as though out to sea, another child behind looking over their shoulder and a third child at the back of the boat appearing to be leaning over the side holding a bucket.

Writing above the artwork says: “We’re all in the same boat.”

Banksy was quickly speculated to be behind the work when it first appeared earlier this month.

The metal part of the artwork has since been removed.

In the video, Banksy is also seen climbing up to a statue, putting an ice cream in its hand while making a tongue appear from its mouth.

The artist confirmed another work spotted on a wall which appears to show a child next to a sandcastle.

A slab next to the sandcastle seems to have been raised from the pavement and is sitting out of place next to where it appears it should be.

In the video, a woman remarks: ‘That looks like mindless vandalism, that.’

He also depicted a musician on a wall playing an instrument while two people dance beside him. The three are positioned so as to appear that they are standing on top of a bus shelter in front of the wall.

Banksy also wrote “Go Big Or Go Home” on the side of a small building in Merrivale Model Village.

Earlier this year, Banksy raised more than £16 million for health projects with the auction of a painting offering an “image of hope”.

The anonymous graffiti artist auctioned the original canvas, with the reproduction of the work remaining in the hospital.

The painting fetched £16.7 million, which is a world auction record for the artist, according to Christie’s.

– with reporting from PA

Press Association

