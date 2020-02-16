This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 16 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Banksy's Valentine's Day mural in Bristol covered up following ‘mindless vandalism’

The elusive artist had confirmed he was behind the piece by posting two images of it on social media.

By Press Association Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 5:06 PM
14 minutes ago 2,354 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5009350

bristol-street-art The new Banksy mural on the side of a house in Bristol Source: Ben Birchall via PA Images

THE FAMILY WHO own a house in Bristol, England on which a Banksy artwork appeared in time for Valentine’s Day have covered the graffiti after it was vandalised.

A picture shared on social media yesterday showed “bcc wankers” scrawled across the artwork, which shows a young girl firing a slingshot.

As a result, temporary fencing has been added and CCTV will be installed to protect it.

The elusive artist had confirmed he was behind the piece by posting two images of it on his official Instagram account and website in the early hours of Friday. 

Kelly Woodruff, the daughter of Edwin Simons, who owns the rented home on which the artwork appeared, had already expressed concern at the potential for Storm Dennis to damage it.

On behalf of the family Woodruff said: “Due to the mindless vandalism to the artwork, the family have taken the very difficult decision to cover the artwork to try to protect it.

The family feels a strong responsibility to ensure the art is available for the enjoyment of the people of Bristol and the general public.

“All measures are temporary and we ask that the public are patient while we work out the best way to clean the damage, restore and protect it for the future so everyone can enjoy Banksy’s work.

“We hope everyone will understand that these steps are necessary.”

One local resident who spotted the vandalism told the PA news agency: “It’s a real shame, but it was always going to happen, unfortunately.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie