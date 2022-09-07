Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 7 September 2022
Advertisement

Barack and Michelle Obama return to White House to unveil presidential portraits

Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden invited Barack and Michelle Obama back to their former home to unveil their official portraits.

By Press Association Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 8:27 PM
10 minutes ago 1,168 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5860414
Image: Andrew Harnik/AP
Image: Andrew Harnik/AP

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House today to unveil their official portraits.

The pictures have a modern vibe with the former president standing expressionless against a white background and the former first lady seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.

“Barack and Michelle, welcome home,” US President Joe Biden said before he invited the Obamas to the stage to unveil the portraits.

“It’s great to be back,” Obama said when it was his turn to speak. He praised Biden — his vice president — as someone who became a “true partner and a true friend”.

The artist whom Barack Obama selected to paint his portrait says the “stripped down” style of his works helps create an “encounter” between the person in the painting and the person looking at it.

Robert McCurdy likes to present his subjects without any facial expression and standing against a white background, which is how America’s 44th and first black president will be seen here for posterity, in a black suit and grey tie.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden invited Obama and the former first lady back to their former home to unveil their official portraits.

It was Michelle Obama’s first visit since her husband’s presidency ended in January 2017. Mr Obama himself visited in April to help celebrate the anniversary of the major healthcare law he signed.

The former first lady chose artist Sharon Sprung for her portrait.

The portraits do not look like any others in the collection to which they will be added, in terms of style and substance.

biden-obama-portraits Former president Barack Obama looks at his official White House portrait. Source: Andrew Harnik/AP

McCurdy told the White House Historical Association for the latest edition of its 1600 Sessions podcast that his style is “stripped down for a reason”.

He has also done portraits of South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and the Dalai Lama, among others.

“They have plain white backgrounds, nobody gestures, nobody — there are no props because we’re not here to tell the story of the person that’s sitting for them,” McCurdy said.

“We’re here to create an encounter between the viewer and the sitter.”

He compared the technique to a session with a psychiatrist in which the patient and doctor tell each other as little as possible about themselves “so that you can project onto them”.

“And we’re doing the same thing with these paintings,” McCurdy said. “We’re telling as little about the sitter as possible so that the viewer can project onto them.”

McCurdy works from a photograph of his subjects, selected from hundreds of images. He spends a year to 18 months on each portrait and said he knows he has done “when it stops irritating me”.

embedded268684644 Former first lady Michelle Obama’s official White House portrait. Source: Andrew Harnik/AP

Sprung, who also was interviewed for the podcast, described feeling as though she was in a “comedy sketch” when she met with the Obamas in the Oval Office.

She kept sinking into the couch she sat on while they sat on sturdier chairs. Then the president “flicked” away the printed talking points she had handed out to everyone in the room.

Then she just “went still” and had to “gasp for air a little bit” when someone else in the meeting asked her why she paints. Then she started to cry.

“So who knows what put the interview over the top, but that’s how it went,” Sprung said.

She had planned on having Michelle Obama stand in the portrait, “to give it a certain dignity”, but said the former first lady “has so much dignity that I decided to do it sitting just because… it was too much looking up at her. I’m that much shorter than her.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie