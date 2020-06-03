This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barack Obama: 'As tragic as these few weeks have been, it's an incredible opportunity to awaken'

Obama has urged every US mayor to review its use of police force and commit to reforms.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 11:00 PM
19 minutes ago 2,656 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5114415
Image: Screenshot
Image: Screenshot

FORMER US PRESIDENT Barack Obama has reacted to the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, who was killed while being arrested by US police.

To young men and women of colour, he said: “You have the power to make things better… You’ve communicated a sense of urgency that is as powerful and as transformative as anything that I’ve seen in recent years.”

“There is a change in mindset that’s taking place, a greater recognition, that we can do better,” he said. “I want you to know that you matter. I want you to know that your lives matter, that your dreams matter.”

“You should be able to learn, and make mistakes, and live a life of joy, without having to worry about what’s going to happen when you walk to the store, or go for a jog, or are driving down the street, or looking at some birds in a park.

Speaking as part of a virtual town hall discussion over Zoom, Obama urged mayors to review their use of police force policies with members of their communities, and to commit to planned reforms.

He also called on every city to sign up to the My Brother’s Keeper community initiative, which aims “to reduce barriers and expand opportunity for boys and young men of colour” through programmes and policy reforms. 

 In some ways, as tragic as these past few weeks have been, as difficult and scary and uncertain as they’ve been, they’ve also been an incredible opportunity for people to be awakened. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Obama also thanked police officers who support and “share the goals of” the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I hope that you can feel hopeful, even as you may feel angry – because you have the power to make things better.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie