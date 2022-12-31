US TV news legend Barbara Walters dies aged 93

PIONEERING TELEVISION JOURNALIST Barbara Walters, who upended a male-dominated industry as the first woman to anchor an evening news show in the United States, has died at the age of 93, her long-time employer ABC.

Walters interviewed a host of US presidents, foreign leaders such as Anwar Sadat and Fidel Castro, and A-list celebrities in a hugely successful career that spanned five decades, becoming a touchstone of American culture in the process.

ABC did not give a cause of death or say where Walters died.

Walters won 12 Emmy awards, all but one while at ABC, the network said.

She largely retired from television after signing off in 2014 from daytime program The View, which she had launched in 1997.

Walters created a much-copied template for high-profile political and celebrity interviews — and blazed a trail for women in an industry run by white middle-aged men.

“How proud I am today when I see all the young women who are making and reporting the news,” Walters said on her last appearance on The View.

If I did anything to help that happen, that’s my legacy.

Her news career began in earnest in 1961 when she joined NBC’s breakfast news and entertainment show Today.

Walters became the first woman to anchor a US evening news program when she joined ABC Evening News in 1976, earning the then-unprecedented salary of one million dollars a year.

Three years later, she was named co-host of the news magazine program 20/20, beginning a run that would last more than two decades.

Before leaving television, Walters had interviewed every US president and first lady since Richard Nixon.

