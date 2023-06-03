Advertisement

Saturday 3 June 2023
# Your Say
Poll: Will you fire up the barbecue this weekend?
You’ll have the weather for it.
4.5k
8
1 hour ago

WELL. SURE IS hot out there.

The Bank Holiday Weekend has kicked off in style, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-20s today. According to Met Éireann, the good weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

It’s weekends like this that many people decide to fire up the ol’ BBQ and grill themselves up a storm: burgers, steaks, veggie kebabs, corn on the cob, chicken bits, grilled halloumi cheese… mmmmm. 

Sorry, got distracted there for a second. As I was saying, it’s great barbecue weather, so will you be getting the grill going?

Today we’re asking, Will you fire up the barbecue this weekend?


Poll Results:

Yes - for sure! (841)
Nah (738)
Don't know / care (145)



Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
