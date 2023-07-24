Advertisement

Monday 24 July 2023 Dublin: 12°C
# Your Say
Poll: Did you do 'Barbenheimer' this weekend?
CINEMAS ACROSS IRELAND were thronged with crowds, mostly dressed in pink, as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie had one of the most successful opening weekends of any film in history.

A global opening weekend of $337 million (€307m) was almost enough to leave Oppenheimer in the shadows, even though Christopher Nolan’s biopic on the father of the atom bomb also posted enormous earnings of $174.2m (€157m).

To borrow a cliché, the real winner this weekend was cinema, as many patrons flocked to see both films in a double-bill (a phenomenon colloquially known as ‘Barbenheimer’).

To day we want to know… Did you do ‘Barbenheimer’ this weekend?


Poll Results:

I saw neither (102)
I saw Barbie (20)
I saw Oppenheimer (10)
I saw both films (6)




Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
