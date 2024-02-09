Barbie Kardashian faces trial over alleged threats to kill two women

A WOMAN HAS appeared before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court accused of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to two women in Limerick City last year.

Barbie Kardashian, 22, with an address at Mulgrave Street, Limerick City, appeared before the court yesterday.

Kardashian is accused of a total of four counts of making threats to kill or cause serious harm, contrary to Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

According to an indictment brought by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Kardashian is alleged to have made a threat to kill or cause serious harm to Tegan McGhee, at Mulgrave Street, Limerick City, on 25 February 2023, intending for McGhee to believe the threat against her would be carried out.

Kardashian is accused that on 25 April, 9 June and 11 June 2023, at Mulgrave Street, Limerick City, she threatened to kill or cause serious harm to Roisin Linnane, intending for Linnane to believe the threat against her would be carried out.

Kardashian, who is transgender, was remanded to appear before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court for trial on all four charges on 8 April 2024.