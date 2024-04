THE TRIAL OF a woman accused of making threats to kill or cause serious harm to two women in Limerick has been further adjourned.

The accused, Barbie Kardashian, 22, of no fixed abode, was one of a number of accused persons listed for trial before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court today.

The accused’s barrister Andrew Sexton said the defence were seeking a report from an “expert psychiatrist” which meant the trial could not immediately proceed as planned.

The court heard it was a “complex” case.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said he was concerned at delays in it going to trial as it had been on the trial list on “several occasions”.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have to seek the opinion of an expert, it’s regrettable that it has to be done last minute,” Sexton told the court.

Judge O’Donnell said he would treat the case as a “priority” going forward.

“I am anxious to deal with the matter given the accused is in custody, so the best approach is to put the matter into next week and I’ll endeavour to fix a trial at that date,” the judge said.

Kardashian, who is transgender, is alleged to have made threats to kill or cause serious harm to two women on four separate occasions in 2023.

The accused is alleged to have threatened to kill or seriously injure, Tegan McGhee, on 25 February 2023, with the intent that McGhee would believe the alleged threat against her would be carried out.

The accused is alleged to have threatened to kill or seriously injure Roisin Linnane on three occasions, including 25 April, 9 June and 11 June, 2023.

The accused appeared before the court wearing a pink hoodie, tracksuit pants and shoes.

At a previous hearing into the allegations earlier this month, Sexton said the accused was “anxious to proceed” with the trial.

No evidence has yet been heard in the court as to the nature of the alleged threats which are contrary to Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.