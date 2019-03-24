This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barbra Streisand 'profoundly sorry' for comments about Michael Jackson's accusers

Allegations about the late singer have surfaced in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 3:29 PM
49 minutes ago 6,357 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4558493
Barbra Streisand
Image: Sonia Moskowitz via PA Images
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
Image: Sonia Moskowitz via PA Images

BARBRA STREISAND HAS apologised over her comments about Michael Jackson and two men who have accused him of sexual abuse, which she said “didn’t kill them”. 

In an interview with The Times, the actress and singer said she “absolutely” believed the allegations made by Wade Robson (36) and James Safechuck (41) in the recently released documentary Leaving Neverland.

However, she added that Jackson’s alleged actions “didn’t kill them”. 

“You can say ‘molested’, but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there,” Streisand told the newspaper.

“They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

When asked if she was angry with the late singer over the allegations, Streisand added: “It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him.” 

Allegations about the late singer have surfaced in the documentary Leaving Neverland, where two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, outline the abuse they say they were subjected to.

Both Safechuck and Robson allege that Jackson abused them, gaining their families’ trust and manipulating them into keeping their sexual relations secret.

Streisand has since posted an apology on social media, saying she is “profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding” she caused by not choosing her words more carefully. 

“I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way. Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives,” she said, addressing the allegations. 

“I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them,” she said.

Members of the Jackson family have denied the allegations and defended Michael Jackson. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    55,441  54
    2
    		Donaldson says Ireland should join the Commonwealth, Coveney says it's not on the table
    54,937  127
    3
    		Taoiseach promises income tax cuts and rules out entering government with Sinn Féin
    39,463  170
    Fora
    1
    		How Perpetua took the 'best of nightclubs' to build a gym for the aspirational tech elite
    411  0
    2
    		Food is really Instagram-friendly and that's a problem for businesses
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		John Delaney steps down as chief executive to take up new FAI position
    123,447  127
    2
    		As it happened: Tyrone v Galway, Mayo v Monaghan, Roscommon v Kerry - Sunday football match tracker
    74,349  10
    3
    		As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    53,019  89
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    3,721  0
    2
    		Can You Name These Minor Characters From Old MTV Shows?
    3,322  0
    3
    		We spoke to Uppbeat, a 20-year-old rapper from the West of Ireland who should be on your radar
    1,372  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    LIVE: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    LIVE: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    The planned new Harcourt Street 'superpub' that fought Dublin council and won is battling city planners again
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    LEO VARADKAR
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach
    Taoiseach promises income tax cuts and rules out entering government with Sinn Féin
    If UK seek long extension, they'll have to run candidates in European elections, says Coveney
    OPINION
    The Irish for: Irish is the first language of the constitution. Here's some legal terminology as Gaeilge
    The Irish for: Irish is the first language of the constitution. Here's some legal terminology as Gaeilge
    Opinion: How you see the Irish economy depends on if you're a glass half-full or half-empty kind of person
    Sebastian Barry: Fragment of a coffin ship journal, author unknown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie