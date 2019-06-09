100 firefighters tackle massive blaze at block of flats in east London

OVER A DOZEN fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a block of flats in Barking, east London this afternoon.

The ground floor to the sixth floor of the block were alight as the fire raged, and emergency services attempted to tackle the blaze.

The alarm was raised at 3.31pm, and fire crews from Barking, Dagenham, East Ham and other surrounding stations managed to get the fire at De Pass Gardens under control just after 6pm this evening.

The local Barking and Dagenham Council said it had opened a rest centre and would be arranging temporary accommodation for anyone who needs it.

Fire station manager Andy Maloney said crews “worked really hard to put the fire out”.

“Any residents who are affected by the fire are advised to go to the rest centre at Thames View Community Centre on Bastable Road.” he added. “Transport is available from De Pass Gardens to take people there.”

London Fire Brigade will now investigate the cause of the blaze, and the London Ambulance Service said there were no reports of injuries.