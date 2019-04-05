Michel Barnier to visit Dublin for Brexit talks on Monday

EUROPEAN UNION CHIEF Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his team will visit Dublin on Monday.

The Department of An Taoiseach confirmed Barnier’s visit which comes in advance of next Wednesday’s EU summit.

He is expected to hold talks with Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Barnier’s visit follows the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday and Varadkar’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

Updates to follow…